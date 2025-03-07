Nigerian actress and filmmaker, Mercy Aigbe, is excited over her thriller drama movie ‘Ada Omo Daddy’ thrilling strong emotions and resonating with the audience.

The renowned filmmaker, who took to her social media platforms to express her joy, described the filmmaking process as an unforgettable journey and a privilege to be part of.

The actress took to her verified X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts to extend her gratitude to everyone who has watched, shared, and been moved by the film.

She said their support meant the world to her and her team.

“As a filmmaker, there is no greater joy than knowing that our movie, ‘Ada Omo Daddy’ has resonated with so many people and evoked strong emotions.

“It is incredible to see how this film has touched hearts and continues to inspire many more.

“I’m beyond thrilled to have been a part of creating this beautiful masterpiece, which has been an unforgettable journey,’’ she wrote.

According to her, `Ada Omo Daddy` is more than just an entertaining movie. It’s a powerful tool that inspires fathers, mothers, children, and people from all walks of life in countless ways.

“Thank you to everyone who has watched, shared, and been impacted by this film. Your support means the world to me and our team. Thank you,” she wrote.

The film ‘Ada Omo Daddy’ tells the story of Ada, a young woman preparing for her wedding.

Her biological father, who was absent for most of her life, appeared causing turmoil in her family.

Ada struggled to make sense of her identity and past.

She was forced to choose between her adoptive and biological father, leading to a complex exploration of family dynamics in a way that demonstrated the costs of parenthood.

The movies, which was produced by Aigbe, features Nollywood stars such as Sola Sobowale, Mercy Aigbe, Omowumi Dada,Tayo, Charles Okafor, Chiwetalu Agu, Wunmi Toriola, Taiwo Adeyemiamong others.

The cinematography of the film was impressive, with well-framed shots and vibrant visuals that enhanced its aesthetics.

The lighting and camera work made the scenes more engaging and visually appealing.

The movie premiered on Netflix after months of its release. (NAN)