Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo shutdown an Omnisport stadium during her Grand Excess Love concert held recently in Lome, Togo.

The award-winning gospel artiste, enthralled her audience and brought down God’s mercy upon the worshippers with her singing popular worship.

The two-day concert was filled with high energy praise and worship, as Minister Mercy led a lineup of gospel ministers from several African nations in delivering a heartwarming session that moved the audience to tears.

Chinwo, who got married last year, featured in Nathaniel Bassey’s new song Tobechukwu. She is currently one of the Nigeria and Africa’s gospel artiste topping the charts of streaming music platforms.

Born Mercy Nnenna Chinwo, she began singing at the age of 6 in her church’s children choir. In 2012, she was the winner of a talent show released her gospel album ‘Excess Love’.