A former national vice chairman (North-west) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, has said the whole merger exercise that produced the broom party was a deception.

Lukman said this is given the combined reality that APC has produced, from the time of former president Muhammadu Buhari to President Bola Tinubu, which is difficult to justify all the promises made to Nigerians despite all the electoral victories since 2015.

In a statement released in Abuja yesterday, the APC chieftain said many party leaders and members had come to accept this explanation as the main objective for the merger.

He said some of the explanations being canvassed by especially many disappointed APC members is that both former president Buhari and President Tinubu just wanted to win election and become president of Nigeria.

The former director general of the Progressives Governors Forum said once the immediate past and incumbent president achieved that, any other thing with respect to good governance and policy orientation is hardly a priority.

Lukman argued that the current economic hardship arising from impulsive decisions of the Tinubu government without an articulated policy plan is strengthening the belief that the commitments of both him and his predecessor is not more than becoming presidents, which they have achieved.