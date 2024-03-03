The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe the Cement Technology Institute of Nigeria (CTIN) N200 billion intervention fund.

The student body which expressed disappointment on the zero impact of the intervention fund said members would be left with no option than to stage a massive protest to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja to press home their demand if the anti-graft agency fails to address the matter within seven days.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, the national president of NAPS, Comrade Ridwan Opeyemi Munirudeen, said their independent investigation on the causes of the unprecedented hike in all commodities including building materials, essentials such as cement showed that N200 bn intervention fund meant for cement technology development had been pocketed by some individuals.

It described it as unpatriotic to divert an intervention fund meant for the development of cement technology.