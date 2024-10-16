Advertisement

Lionel Messi turned in another vintage performance for Argentina, scoring three goals and adding two assists in a runaway win over Bolivia in South American World Cup qualifier on Wednesday morning.

The 37-year-old was in inspired form in his side 6-0 demolition of Bolivia and acknowledged the end of his playing days is near.

“It is very nice to play here feeling the affection of the Argentina fans,” Messi said after the game. “It makes me emotional to listen how they shout my name. We all enjoy this connection with the fans and we love playing at home.”

When asked about his future and whether he would help Argentina defend their title at the 2026 World Cup, Messi was cautious and honest with his answer.

“I didn’t set any date or deadline about my future,” Messi said, adding, “I’m just enjoying all this. I am more emotional than ever and taking all the love from the people because I know these can be my last games.”

The superstar, who missed the two rounds of the competition in September because of a right ankle injury, played from start to finish Wednesday and added to his personal history book in the process.

It was the first time Messi recorded multiple goals and assists in a single game for the national team, and the hat trick taking him to 112 international goals was his 10th, tying him with Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo for career games with a hat trick.

Messi’s first goal came after a mistake by a Bolivian defender, who missed a pass and allowed Messi to run unchallenged in front of goalkeeper Billy Viscarra.

Messi assisted Lautaro Martínez’s goal in the 42th minute and gave a decisive pass once again in added time on a goal by Julián Álvarez.

Argentina appeared to slow its pace after the break, but scored again through Thiago Almada in the 69th minute. The striker scored from close range after a low cross by Nahuel Molina.

Messi’s show had two great finishing touches from the edge of the box, the first in the 84th and the second in the 86th minute, and the joy was apparent on the 37-year-old’s face as he celebrated with teammates.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni shared in the joy of watching his team’s superstar and reiterated what he has said all along when asked about how long Messi would continue to play with the national team.

“The only thing I ask of him is to keep playing as long as he can,” Scaloni said. “It’s a joy to watch him on the soccer field. He never ceases to amaze us.”