Novak Djokovic has hailed Lionel Messi as a role model and said that he admires the Argentina captain and respects him a lot after winning the World Cup in Qatar.

Messi finally won the big one on Sunday as Argentina defeated France in the final on penalties after the game finished 3-3 after the end of extra time.

The 35-year-old scored a brace and also converted his penalty in the shootout as Argentina won their third World Cup.

Messi was awarded the Golden Ball for being the best player in the tournament and ended the campaign with seven goals and three assists to his name.

Djokovic, as quoted by tennis world as said that he was fortunate to be present at the final and said it was an outstanding finish.

He went on to say that he admires Messi and respects him a lot. He also hailed the 35-year-old as a role model for children who look up to him.

“I was really fortunate to be there present. By many people, it’s the best World Cup final ever. What an outstanding finish, the way they won it, the way they were welcomed at home.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a sports fan, as a football fan, of course I admire Messi and respect him a lot. I think most of the world is happy with his achievement and what he has managed to do. Him being humble, a down to earth guy, not taken away by success. All these years is something I feel like serves as a great example to all the children that look up to him, they want to be like him,” said Djokovic.