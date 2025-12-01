Argentina star Lionel Messi set a new record in football after helping Inter Miami thrash New York City FC 5-1 yesterday, making them the MLS Eastern Conference champions for the first time in their history.

Although Messi did not score, he made history by providing an assist for Inter Miami’s second goal, netted by Mateo Silvetti in the 67th minute. With this assist, Messi reached his 405th assist, the most in football history.

The Barcelona legend will aim to continue making history as Inter Miami will host the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday, following the Canadians’ 3-1 victory over San Diego FC in the Western Conference final.

A Tadeo Allende hat-trick, along with goals from Mateo Silvetti and Telasco Segovia, propelled a revitalised Miami into Major League Soccer’s championship game next Saturday at their home ground in Fort Lauderdale.

While Messi did not score, the 38-year-old provided a crucial assist for Miami’s third goal, scored by Silvetti, which effectively sealed the game as New York sought an equaliser.

“Leo has accustomed us to the extraordinary,” Mascherano said of his former Barcelona and Argentina teammate. “He’s someone extraordinary, someone we’ll never see again. Today, perhaps we’re surprised that he didn’t score, but he gave us peace of mind with the third goal, an assist that only he can see. He practically sealed the game.”

Messi and his teammates will enter that match brimming with confidence after another high-scoring demolition, following their 4-0 win over FC Cincinnati in the previous round.

Allende, who scored twice in the victory over Cincinnati, was once again the focal point of the Miami attack. The 26-year-old Argentine forward opened the scoring in the 14th minute after cleverly exploiting New York’s offside trap and then headed in a superb second to make it 2-0.

New York rallied back with a headed goal from Justin Haak in the 37th minute and came close to equalising when Julian Fernandez forced a fine one-handed save from Miami goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo in the 66th minute. That near miss proved crucial.

Miami swiftly countered, and a flowing move saw Rodrigo De Paul and Jordi Alba combine before Messi slipped a pass to Silvetti, who rifled home to make it 3-1. Segovia then eliminated any doubt with Miami’s fourth in the 83rd minute before Allende completed his hat-trick a minute from time, igniting wild celebrations.

The victory leaves Miami just one win away from completing a remarkable transformation after a season that seemed to be unravelling early on following a string of defeats.

“The real credit goes to the players who embraced where we wanted to go,” Mascherano said. “We strengthened as a group and reached the end of the season with a brotherhood within the team, where everyone pulls together, and it doesn’t matter who starts. We are a group, and the power of a group is unbreakable.”