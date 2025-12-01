Lamine Yamal has been released from the Spain squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying matches after undergoing treatment, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced yesterday.

The federation expressed “surprise and upset” upon discovering that the 18-year-old had undergone an invasive radiofrequency procedure to treat his pubic discomfort on the same morning. Yamal was expected to join the national team for their training camp starting Monday.

“This procedure was performed without prior notification to the national team’s medical staff, who only learned of the details through a report received… last night (Monday),” the statement added.

The recommended recovery time following such a procedure is seven to ten days, prompting the federation to prioritise Yamal’s “health, safety and well-being” by releasing him from the squad. Yamal has been struggling with a groin issue in recent weeks and missed Spain’s last qualifiers in October.

Spain currently tops Group E with a perfect record from four matches and can secure their place at the World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico over the next two matchdays. They will face Georgia on Saturday in Tbilisi, followed by a match against Turkey in Seville on 18 November.