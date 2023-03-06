Middlesbrough manager, Michael Carrick heaped plaudits on Chuba Akpom after the forward scored twice in the 5-0 hammering of Reading on Saturday.

Akpom became the first Boro striker since Bernie Slaven in 1989/90 to score 20 league goals in a single season with his brace.

The Nigerian-born striker has netted 21 times in 28 league outings for Boro this season.

Akpom could have had a hat-trick in the game but passed the chance to take a second penalty to his teammate, Marcus Forss

Carrick said: “It’s just being a team player, credit to him for that. Not many would have done that, but he understands it’s about the squad, all the boys being in a good frame of mind.

“His first penalty was a good one and it would have been easy for him to grab it but he understands how grateful Marcus was to have a chance to score.”

It’s been an incredible season for Akpom, who looked destined to leave the club in the summer.

“It’s a terrific achievement,” said Carrick of Akpom hitting and then moving beyond the 20-goal mark.

“It’s not easy to score that many goals. He’s scored all different type of goals for us since I’ve been here.

“I thought his performance was fantastic. He gets credit for his goals but his performance all-round was terrific. And because we have threats in different areas, he ends up getting a bit more space. To score that many goals, hopefully he can carry on and set a new target for himself.”