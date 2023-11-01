Late American singer, Michael Jackson, known as the ‘King of Pop’, has been ranked the world’s highest-paid dead celebrity of 2023.

He was named the highest-earning deceased celebrity on Forbes magazine’s 2023 annual list released on Tuesday, with an estimated $115 million in earnings.

This is the first time Jackson has held the top spot in four years.

Jackson’s late father-in-law, Elvis Presley came in second place with an estimated $100 million in earnings.

Other deceased celebrities who made the top 13 deceased list include Bob Marley, Prince, John Lennon, and Whitney Houston.

The late celebrities earned a rough estimate of $470 million during the past year. A 70 percent decrease from 2022.

They were ranked based on their pretax earnings from sales, licensing deals, streams, and other sources of income between October 1, 2022, and September 30, 2023.

See the list below:

US singer, Michael Jackson – $115 million

US singer and actor, Elvis Presley – $100 million

US keyboardist, Ray Manzarek – $45 million

US cartoonist, Dr. Seuss – $40 million

US cartoonist, Charles M. Schulz – $30 million

US singer, Prince – $30 million

US singer, Whitney Houston – $30 million

British singer, John Lennon – $22 million

Jamaican singer, Bob Marley – $16 million

US singer, Bing Crosby – $14 million

British singer, George Harrison – $14 million

US golfer, Arnold Palmer – $10 million

US singer, Marilyn Monroe – $10 million.