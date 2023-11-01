The Senior Special Assistant to the President on School Feeding, Dr Yetunde Adeniji, has appealed to civil society organizations (CSOs) nationwide to support President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to deliver sustainable dividends of democracy and build a prosperous future for all.

Dr Adeniji made the appeal when she visited Transitional Learning Centre in Wassa community of FCT Abuja.

She called for synergy with organizations such as Maple Leaf Early Years Foundation, the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons, and the government, as together they strive to positively transform the lives of Nigerian youth.

She said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of the nation is exemplified by the Renewed Hope agenda. Within this framework, a vision is cast for a Nigeria wherein every child enjoys access to quality education and nutritious sustenance, regardless of their background or geographical location. Dr. Adeniji articulated that by investing in the youth today, a brighter and more prosperous future is being forged for the nation.

“The school feeding program stands as a transformative force in realizing this vision. Beyond its immediate impact on addressing childhood nutrition, it serves as an incentive for families to prioritize education. Dr. Adeniji commended the program for its demonstrable success in bolstering school enrollment and attendance rates, thereby becoming an instrumental force in the advancement of education, the alleviation of hunger, and the dismantling of the cycle of poverty.

“The enduring success of this program is contingent not solely on government efforts, but also on the support and participation of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs). Their dedication, expertise, and partnership are viewed as invaluable in ensuring the longevity and expansion of vital programs like the school feeding initiative.”

The call resonated with the sentiment that no child should be left behind, and that every child deserves the opportunity to flourish and contribute to the nation’s development.

Dr Adeniji extended profound gratitude to Maple Leaf Early Years Foundation, the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons, and other CSOs like Plane, UNESCO, and various stakeholders, who have contributed to the noble endeavour.

She, however, maintained that their steadfast commitment to education and nutrition serves as an inspiration for all involved, adding that they will continue the collaboration, innovation, and mutual encouragement as they collectively advance towards a future imbued with hope and progress.