Tech leader Microsoft has announced plans to invest approximately $80 billion in AI-enabled data centers globally, with a significant portion of the funding aimed at advancing Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation.

Microsoft’s vice chairman and president, Brad Smith, shared the company’s vision in a blog post, emphasizing its commitment to AI as part of a strategic response to China’s growing influence in technology.

Smith revealed that over half of the investment would be directed toward the United States, underscoring Microsoft’s confidence in the American economy and its dedication to domestic technological leadership.

“In FY 2025, Microsoft is on track to invest approximately $80 billion to build out AI-enabled data centers to train AI models and deploy AI and cloud-based applications around the world,” Smith stated.

Addressing the U.S.-China tech competition, Smith highlighted the intensifying global competition between the United States and China in AI, especially in developing countries. He likened the current AI race to the telecommunications battle of the past two decades, where Chinese companies, supported by government subsidies, outpaced Western competitors, creating dependencies that threatened U.S. national security.

China, Smith noted, is replicating this approach in AI, offering developing nations subsidized access to advanced technologies and pledging to build local AI data centers. This strategy seeks to anchor these countries within China’s AI ecosystem for the foreseeable future. “As we enter the second half of the decade, early signs suggest the Government of China is interested in replicating its successful telecommunications strategy,” Smith said.

Smith called for a proactive American strategy to counter China’s advancements, focusing on the United States’ existing advantages in technology, including superior chips, AI models, and software applications.

“American companies currently have better technology, from chips to AI models to software applications. Many U.S. companies, including Microsoft, have invested heavily in building AI that is more trustworthy than most products from China,” he said.

Microsoft is leading efforts to bolster global AI infrastructure, committing over $35 billion to establish secure AI and cloud data centers across 14 countries within three years. These investments aim to expand access to trusted American AI technologies, particularly in regions where China’s Belt and Road Initiative has made inroads.

Smith expressed confidence in the U.S. private sector’s capacity to outpace China’s subsidised AI strategy, emphasising the importance of aligning private innovation with supportive public policies to secure America’s leadership in the global AI race.