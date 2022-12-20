Members of the Middle Belt/Southern Caucus in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) yesterday declared support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi in the 2023 elections.

Chairman of the group, Olisa Uzoewulum, who made the declaration in Abuja, said members have resolved to deliver all voters for Obi on the platform of the Labour Party given the national imperative and desire for a positive change in the national leadership of the country.

Uzoewulum stated that the support for Peter Obi transcends stereotypes and cuts across party lines, adding that the group took the decision, because among all the presidential candidates, Peter Obi is one of the most qualified, with tried, tested and proven gift to remedy and resolve the lingering contractions which afflicts national governance.

He revealed that the group has also adopted Dr Anthony Ezekwugo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as its candidate to represent the FCT at the Senate.

Chairman of the group said the decision of members is based on competence, exposure, proven track record and social contract agreement of fair representation predicated on the ideals of the creation of the FCT in tandem with the original vision and mission of the founding fathers.

He stated that the 2023 elections shall come with a difference, because the Caucus, which is essentially a political union between the Middle Belt and Southern people in the FCT, are insisting that in order to earn their votes and support, the candidates must subscribe to a social contract of fair, equitable and inclusive representation.

He continued, “We equally insist that as employers of the elected representatives, they must positively represent the interest of the FCT residents, in the areas of fair representation of appointed legislative aides in governance.

“Yielding space to and involving the electorate in the execution of constituency projects and availability, employment opportunities and appointment should be fairly representative of the FCT residents, as well as yielding space to the residents seeking reference letters from representatives, among others.”