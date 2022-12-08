Youths under the aegis of the Middle Belt Youths Forum (MBYF) have endorsed the policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the new cash withdrawal limits for banks and other financial institutions.

The youth group described the policy as a fatal blow to vote buyers, money launderers and financial criminals.

The forum made its position known in a statement by its leader, Meliga Godwin, in Abuja on Thursday.

The MBYF called on all Nigerians to support the apex bank to ensure the success of the policy, which it said was capable of repositioning the country and its monetary policies.

The statement reads, “We are delighted at the new cash withdrawal policy of this administration as released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“This is a bold step towards tackling vote buyers, money launderers and financial criminals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As youths, we are now convinced more than ever before that this government is committed to sanitising the electoral process because we know that this policy will go a long way in fighting vote buying.

“We also know for a fact that the policy will combat money laundering and financial crimes.

“We, therefore, endorse it and enjoin all and sundry to support the policy.”