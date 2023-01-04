A midnight inferno has razed down the laboratory section of the Plateau State Specialist Hospital in Jos the Plateau State capital.

LEADERSHIP gathered that although no life was lost as the source of the fire was reportedly first noticed around 2am on Tuesday.

A staff member of the hospital who spoke to our correspondent and does not want his name in print said the fire outbreak destroyed several medical apparatus, test results, office appliances and equipment valued at millions of naira.

“The incident led to commotion among patients who were hospitalized in the hospital, but we thank God no life was lost,” he said.

“The equipment that are destroyed by this fire are worth millions; it is huge,” the source stressed .

Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong recently renovated the Plateau state Specialist hospital.

The state government also approved the procurement of hospital equipment to boost health care at the state specialist hospital recently.

Efforts to reach the chief medical director of the hospital, Dr. Philemon Golwa were unsuccessful at the time of sending this report.