The management of Mikano International Limited, promoters of Mikano Generators, has refuted reports that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, owned the company.

There had been several posts circulating, especially on the social media claiming that Atiku was the key sponsor of the firm.

Established in 1993, as a Nigeria-based company, the company’s documents also indicated that Nidal Karameh, Muneer Nassr and Abou Fadi are the current directors of the firm.

In statement released on Sunday, signed by the Managing Director of the company, Firas Mamlouk, the company explained that Mikano International Limited was not in any way affiliated to the PDP presidential candidate.

“The attention of the management of Mikano International Limited, promoters of Mikano Generators (amongst other products), has been drawn to numerous articles and press statements stating that the company is owned by/affiliated with HE Atiku Abubakar. This disclaimer is a notice to the general public that the news does not represent the true facts as it concerns Mikano International Limited.

“Please be informed that Mikano International Limited is not owned, affiliated, associated, authorised, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with HE Atiku Abubakar. Members of the public are therefore advised to disregard the news,” the power firm stated.

The recurring accusation was coming about five years after Atiku personally denied initial allegation that he owned the generator manufacturing company and therefore wouldn’t fix the power sector in the country even if elected due to a conflict of interest.

“Young friend, this is not true, but you tweeted it all the same. I own bigger companies and they’re known publicly, why would I deny this one?” Atiku had queried.

He also went to list all the companies he had interest in, and further dispelled rumours that the companies only became active, when he was Nigeria’s number two man, stressing that some of the firms had been running since the 1980s.

“Intels was already Nigeria’s biggest indigenous oil & gas logistics firm before 1994. This is why the military government tried to seize it,” he told a tweep, who accused him of deploying government funds to promote his personal businesses.