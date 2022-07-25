Less then 48 hours after the Big Brother Naija Season 7 kicked off and the housemates unveiled, one of the 18 housemates, Groovy, has gotten support from a celebrity DJ, Cuppy.

Disc Jockey, Florence Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy, has rallied support for Groovy interestingly because of the pink-dyed hair trademark they both share.

Cuppy wrote on her social media handle that she has a twin in Groovy and urged fans to support him in the BBNaija contest.

The entertainer who is concluding her Master’s Degree programme at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, wrote: “Pretty sure Groovy and I are twins.”

She also commented on a post that announced Groovy as a housemate of the 7th season and called on her fans to cast their votes for him.

According to Cuppy, who is the daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, she twitted, “Cupcakes, you already KNOW who we’re voting for! #BBNaija #BBNaijaS7.”

Reacting to her post,

Call_me_Oladeji wrote: “Why❓ Because He’s got Pinky Hair… Doings..” Emykingofficial: “Omo Cuppy has taken side in a jiffy.”

Iretomiwaa_: “If Cuppy says vote Groovy, then I’m voting Groovy!”

Deborah_Scombel: “As soon as I saw him I was like like. Cuppy has got a new buddy.”