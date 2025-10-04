The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) announced on Saturday that it has arrested 16 officers over alleged acts of indiscipline and violations of Service regulations.

Preliminary findings indicated that the officers’ actions were linked to frustrations over repeated failures in promotion examinations and concerns about stalled career progression.

In a statement, the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, said the conduct of the affected officers fell short of the standards expected in the military.

He explained that some of the officers were already under investigation for other offences and were either on trial or awaiting court proceedings.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria wishes to inform the public that a routine military exercise has resulted in the arrest of sixteen officers over issues of indiscipline and breach of service regulations,” the statement read.

“Investigations have revealed that their grievances stemmed largely from perceived career stagnation caused by repeated failure in promotion examinations, among other issues. Some of the apprehended officers had been under jurisdiction for various offences, either awaiting or undergoing trial. Their conduct was deemed incompatible with the standards of military service.

“Upon completion of investigations, indicted officers will face the full military disciplinary process in accordance with established procedures, to ensure accountability and preserve professionalism within the Armed Forces.

“The Armed Forces wishes to assure the public that these actions are strictly disciplinary in nature and part of routine efforts to maintain order, discipline, and loyalty within the ranks.

“The Armed Forces will not tolerate behaviour that undermines the integrity of the institution or threatens its constitutional role under democratic authority. The Armed Forces of Nigeria remains fully committed to its constitutional responsibilities and will remain professional at all times.”