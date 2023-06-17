Military, Asari Dokubo On Warpath Over Allegations Of Oil Theft

It appeared yesterday that the Nigerian military may be lurching towards an angry showdown with former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, over his allegations that 99 percent of oil theft and bunkering in the Niger Delta region are being carried out by the armed Forces, particularly the Army and the Navy.

While the Defence Headquarters and the Nigerian Army are yet to react to Dokubo’s indictment, the Nigerian Navy has asked the ex-militant leady to be ready to substantiate his claims of military officers’ involvement in crude oil theft with names and other facts.

Dokubo made the weighty allegations against the military yesterday while addressing State House correspondents after meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the presidential villa, Abuja.

He alleged that the Army and the Navy intimidate operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) who, by status, are the ones mandated to guard the oil pipelines.

The allegations are coming two weeks after T