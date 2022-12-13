Chairman Ishielu local government area of Ebonyi State, Hon Obinna Onwe has urged the people of Obegu community to remain calm and not to panic following yesterday’s military presence witnessed in the community.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, Hon Onwe urged the fleeing youths and men of the community to return home as the military presence witnessed was not against the innocent people of the community but the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that are currently camping in the community.

Onwe who debunked media publications alleging that the military burnt houses of innocent villagers insisted that the military only destroyed the camps of the IPOB members and cautioned against sensational journalism.

The Ishielu Council boss expressed the regret that the people of Obegu community has been harbouring and accommodating members of the proscribed group in their community against government directive adding that such action was against the interest of the people.

“The people of the community has been harbouring and accommodating IPOB members in their community without the knowledge of anyone. They have been denying the allegation but it’s very clear now that our suspicion has been proven beyond doubt.

“Let it be put on record that the report published by a National Newspaper and another online platform are completely fake and the imagination of the reporter. ”

No single house belonging to a villager was burnt as reported by the media organizations.

“What the military only destroyed are the camps of the IPOB members and arrested 3 persons whose identity were suspicious. To the best of my knowledge, they are not IPOB members but village rascals.

“We are in touch with the military and am optimistic that they will soon be released. There is no cause for alarm, they didn’t come to the community for the innocent villages but the members of IPOB residing in the community.

“The military on the day of the purported invasion told the villagers that they were not in the village for them but for the members of the proscribed group and I wouldn’t know why innocent villages will flee from the community,” he said.