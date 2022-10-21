Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said its troops in collaboration with the Nigerian Immigration Services and Nigeria Police arrested two fake officials of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in Niger Republic.

The director, defence media operations, Maj.-Gen Musa Danmadami disclosed this to journalists at the biweekly update on the Armed Forces of Nigeria operations between 6 – 20 October 2022 at Defence Headquarters in Abuja, yesterday.

He said the suspects were apprehended at an Internally Displaced Persons’ camp located at Gagamari in Niger Republic while registering non-Nigerians and enrolling them on Nigeria’s database.

Danmadami listed items recovered by the security operatives from the suspects as: National Identification Number (NIN) registration machine, printing machine, laminating machine, a computer tracking machine and a generator set, among other items.

“On 13th October 2022, troops in conjunction with the Nigeria Police and NIS operatives intercepted 2 suspected fake National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) officials.

“It was revealed that the suspects had visited Gagamari IDPs camp in Niger Republic to register non-Nigerian in the IDPs camp.

Commenting on the development while fielding questions from newsmen, the immediate-past Director of DMO, Maj.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, said the intention of the fake officials will be unravelled when the investigations are completed.