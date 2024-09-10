The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam, has pledged that military operation in Okuama Community, Ewu Kingdom would continue until the missing military equipment in the area are fully recovered.

Abdussalam spoke on Tuesday at Effurun in Uvwie, Delta State, while fielding questions from journalists during the commissioning of 3 Battalion Soldiers Transit Accommodation constructed by Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited.

The GOC confirmed the presence of soldiers in Okuama community on Monday, saying they were there in continuation of ongoing military operation in the area over the killing of 17 military personnel around the community.

While declining to confirm the killing or arresting residents during the operation, Abdussalam maintained, “We will not rest, we will continue to conduct operation until our equipments and our arms that were carted away have been recovered.”

Reports have it that three persons were shot dead and six others arrested or missing, while several persons were also alleged to have sustained injuries during Monday’s attack on Okuama.

Abdussalam said, “The Nigerian Army will continue to conduct in Delta State until missing equipment and arms are recovered. I will remember with sadness, the event of March 14th where our troops were brutally murdered in Okuama.”

But while fielding questions from journalists, the Army Commander said, “I don’t understand what you mean by soldiers invaded the place. This is Nigeria, if there are soldiers there; they are not coming from another country.

“If Nigerian Army goes to a place and conduct operation, why do you say invade? We are not going to another country. It is Nigeria. If we are conducting operation anywhere we are conducting normal military operation. So, it was normal military operations.”

When asked if the Monday attack on the community was carried out by his men or criminal elements in military uniforms, Abdussalam said, “This is the same allegation that was used to kill our troops – that civilians were using our uniforms. We know that there are criminals that use military uniforms from time-to-time, but they don’t move in gunboats. Gunboats with guns mounted on them and with the inscription of Army on them.”

Recall that gunmen in military uniforms on Monday attacked the community, destroying property belonging to internally displaced returnees including food items, boats, makeshift buildings and others.

Soldiers reportedly destroyed buildings, safe a church, in a reprisal attack following the gruesome murder of 17 military personnel around the community on March 14, 2024.