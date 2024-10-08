The Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) has commended the efforts of the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru and the Armed Forces of Nigeria for the victories recorded in the fight against insecurity.

BON stressed that the Armed forces were winning the war against insecurity in the country.

The Chairman of BON and the Director General of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Comrade Salihu Dembos stated this during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Defence at the Ship House, Abuja on Tuesday.

Dembos who was represented by BON Vice-Chairman, High Chief Tony Akiotu, in a statement by the Director Information in the Ministry of Defence, Mr Henshaw Ogubike, praised the Minister’s efforts in combating insecurity saying, “The new collaboration has helped curb insurgents and banditry across the country.”

“As a foremost media body in Nigeria with members in over 500 licensed TV and radio stations in the 36 states and Abuja, we have observed the continuous victory of Armed Forces of Nigeria are recording over insecurity and the continuous arrest of high profile bandits in the last one year, with the Ministry of Defence and security agencies using kinetic and non- kinetic strategies to subdue insurgency.”

He continued, “BON will like to commend members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria for it enormous sacrifice it has made to ensure the security and peace of all and sundry in Nigeria.”

Responding, the minister highlighted the significant progress made by Nigeria in the fight against insurgency while leveraging on the collaborative efforts of the Nigerian military and other agencies.

Badaru expressed appreciation for the role of the media in informing the public and shaping national discourse, particularly in matters of security.

He acknowledged the importance of the synergy between the military and other security agencies in curbing insurgency and banditry across the country, emphasizing the role of both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies in recent military successes.

“Our Armed Forces have demonstrated unparalleled commitment in addressing the security challenges we face, and we are witnessing significant victories. Insurgents are being neutralised, and high-profile bandits are being arrested. These efforts have not only led to greater security but have also restored confidence across affected regions,” he stated.

The Minister stated further that security breaches have reduced significantly due to enhanced military operations.

He also commended the continued collaboration between security agencies, adding, “Our goal is to ensure that peace and stability are not just restored but maintained.”

In response to BON’s proposal for collaboration in training and capacity building for broadcast media, the minister expressed readiness to work closely with the organisation, recognising the media as a critical partner in promoting national security.

“Together, we can harness the power of radio and television to inform, educate, and promote security objectives,” he remarked.