Two Jos-based businessmen, Moses Pam Dalyop and Abdulmumuni have dragged the Nigerian Police,the inspector-general of police, the head of IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and as well Chuangyue Industrial Nig Ltd and Chen Taohong before a Jos high court.

The duo demanded the sum of N10 billion as compensation for their unlawful arrest, assault, torture, detention, embarrassment, harassment, pain and inconveniences caused to them for a period of over one week and still counting for no just cause.

In the suit filed at Jos High Court by their counsel Gyang Zi Esq, RT Yilwatda Esq, GT Gontur of Gyang Zi &co Knight Firm which was made available to LEADERSHIP Friday in Jos, the duo requested from the court an order declaring the arrest, humiliation, embarrassment, harassment, torture and detention of their clients from the 14th March, 2023 to 15th March, 2023, and still counting as illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional .

They also requested from the court an order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents either by themselves, servants, previews or officers from further arresting,torturing , humiliating, harassing, threatening and or further torturing or detaining their clients in connection with the case.

They also demanded an order directing the respondents to release their clients from their custody forth with.

Grounds upon which the reliefs were sought was that the two business men were arrested on the 13th and 14th of this month by men of the police force intelligence unit and were taken to A Division Police station Jos and later moved to FCT Abuja and detained in the custody of DCP Olatunji Disu, officer in charge of Police Intelligence Response Team.

The two business men were arrested based on the complaint of the Chuangyue Industrial Nig LTD and Chen Taohong to the Police.

Meanwhile, counsel to the complainants, Gyang Zi who filed the suit at the Jos high court, described the conduct of the respondents against his clients as a violation of the provision of chapter IV of the constitution of the federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended .

Gyang Zi argued that the detention of his clients had violated their fundamental rights before the eyes of the law.

LEADERSHIP Friday reports that Ellipse Industries Limited, Chuangyue Industrial Nig Ltd and Chen Taohong had a joint venture agreement in which Ellipse Industries Limited is entitled to 30 per cent of mined products while Chuangyue Industrial Nig Ltd is entitled to 70 per cent.

However, the venture agreement between the parties in dispute later became a subject of misunderstanding leading to the 4th and 5th defendants’ business partners engaging the men of the Nigeria Police to arrest and detain the applicants.