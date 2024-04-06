The Ministry of Steel Development has told the public to ignore allegations brought against the minister, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, over his handling of issues at the National Steel Council (NSC) by a Civil Society Organisation under the aegis, Alliance for Credible Legislative Conduct (ACLC).

A statement by the head, press and public relations, Salamatu F. Jibaniyta dismissed the allegation, describing it as a mere ploy by some individuals with vested interests to sabotage the efforts of the minister in repositioning the Steel and Metals Sector, and ensuring e due process is followed in investigating and resolving issues at the National Steel Council in line with the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It explained that on assumption of office, the minister of steel development interfaced with the executive secretary of the Steel Council, charged with piloting the affairs of the NSC, an agency under his Ministry.

Prince Audu, it said, received briefings on some allegations bordering on various issues that were on the ground between the National Steel Council and its Governing Board before he assumed duty whereupon he listening to all sides and proceeded to set up a fact-finding committee on February 9, 2024 to investigate the several allegations at the Council

According to the statement, the report of the fact-finding committee was submitted to the minister on March 25, 2024 for his review and consideration, and he is currently studying the report before taking necessary actions.

It, however, explicated that these briefings, investigations, and meetings are not prejudice to the presidential directive of June 16, 2023, which dissolved all Boards of federal government parastatals, agencies, institutions and government-owned companies, except those listed in the third schedule, Part 1, Section 153 (i) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The minister of steel development, it added, is fully committed to turning around the economy through industralisation of which the Steel sector is a key component as envisioned through the creation of the new Ministry of Steel Development in the present administration.