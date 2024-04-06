Unknown gunmen have invaded Agojeju Odo in Omala local government area of Kogi state, leaving 19 people dead and several houses set ablaze.

Confirming the incident on Friday, the Police Public Relation Officer of the Kogi State Police Command, William Aya, said the yet-to-be identified gunmen attacked Agojeju Odo community in Omala LGA on Thursday evening, noting that the Divisional Police Officer of the local government informed him that 19 people were killed while some sustained injured in the attack.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command, Bertrand Onuoha has deployed more policemen to the communities, assuring that the perpetrators of the heinous act would be apprehended.

Meanwhile, the locals said, the gunmen attacked the sleepy town of Agojeju Odo in Omala local government area without any provocation where men were killed and farm produce destroyed.

The community appealed to the Kogi State governor, Usman Ododo and security agencies to come to their aid by deploying more security personnel to the area as the police in the local government council have been overwhelmed.