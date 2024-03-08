The minister of sports development Senator John Owan Enoh, yesterday inspected the Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja to ensure that the turf grass is being treated and maintained with the proper chemicals that will enhance its growth and bring out the lively green colour.

“I cannot have an office in the Stadium as the Minister of Sports and watch the grass not growing to be used for events,” Senator said.

He reminded the contractors treating the turf grass that major events will hold in the Stadium early next month and hence the need for them to be up and doing to make the grass come up with brighter colour that will give the stadium a new look like of International standard.

Responding, the contractors said even though it will take sixteen weeks to destroy the termites eating up the turf, events can still be held in the stadium.

He also confirmed that all the logistics required to get their job done as expected have been made available to them.