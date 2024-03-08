It’s no longer news that the United Nations (UN) set aside March 8 every year as the International Women’s Day for almost five decades now.

The annual event celebrates the global “social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women,” according to the event website. The day also calls for action to advance gender equality.

The theme for this year is ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’, with an emphasis on tackling women’s economic disempowerment. Additionally, the campaign theme for International Women’s Day 2024 is ‘Inspire Inclusion.’

However, another unique aspect of the 2024 celebration is the three colours associated with the Day—purple, green, and white—which carry symbolic meanings of justice, hope, and purity, respectively.

Also, to spice up the 2024 celebration this Friday, Google Doodle has commemorated International Women’s Day, acknowledging the strides made towards gender equality.

This year marks the 49th anniversary of the United Nations’ recognition of International Women’s Day, first celebrated in 1975.

The Doodle, illustrated by artist Sophie Diao, pays homage to the historic Women’s Day demonstrations in Saint Petersburg and New York City, which advocated for fair employment, suffrage, and the right to hold public office.

The description accompanying the Doodle emphasised contemporary Women’s Day marches, addressing issues such as wage disparities, reproductive rights, and violence prevention. It celebrated the women who have catalyzed societal change and inspired others through their advocacy for equality.

The Doodle highlights a group of women sharing wisdom across generations within a quilt embroidered with symbols of progressmade over the years.

Highlighting the significance of International Women’s Day as a catalyst for progress, Google Doodle underscored the ongoing need to celebrate women’s achievements, foster discussions on gender parity, and support women-centric initiatives.