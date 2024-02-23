Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle, has commended the Nigerian military for killing terror kingpin Boderi Isyaku and his cohorts in Kaduna State over the weekend.

The minister described the action of the military as commendable adding that the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was committed to providing adequate security in every part of the country.

Matawalle in a statement by the director information ministry of defence, Mr Henshaw Ogubike, said the bravery and professionalism of the Nigerian military personnel involved was commendable and needed to be sustained.

He charged other state actors to cooperate with the federal government in the fight against insurgency and terrorism.

Boderi and his cohorts has been terrorising Kaduna and its environs for a very long time before his fall to Nigerian military.

Boderi, as he was simply known, had for nearly a decade propagated a reign of fear, death and destruction in Kaduna State and neighboring Niger State.

According to the minister, a major breakthrough has been recorded in Nigeria’s fight against banditry and terrorism by his fall.

He said that the notorious bandit, insurgent and ruthless killer, Boderi Isyaku, was neutralized in a gun duel alongside some of his fighters, by troops of the Nigerian military around Bada/Riyawa general areas of Chikun and Igabi LGAs.

The minister reiterated the federal government’s unflinching support and readiness to sustain cooperation towards eradicating terrorism in Nigeria.