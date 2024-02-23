A sum of N284,779,000, has been approved for the reconstruction of the recently burnt house of former President, Shehu Shagari.

The house which got burnt in November last year, located in Gobirawa area of Sokoto, is expected to be completed within six months.

The state commissioner for information, Sambo Bello Danchadi, disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the end of the state executive council meeting held at the council chamber in Sokoto.

Towards addressing housing needs of the growing population in the state, the council also approved over N1.8 billion, to acquire 136 housing units constructed by the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The council approved the purchase of 136 houses built by the federal government under the national housing scheme, which will now be owned by the state government.

“Following this agreement, the government has decided to waive the cost of infrastructure while cost of the house as agreed with the federal government stands at N1,828,458.00 which is expected to be fully paid installmentally for three months.

“The council also approved the construction of two new motor parks as well as two trailer parks to ease congestion as well as to pave the way for more revenue generation in the state.

“The construction of the first motor parks at Kwanawa area of the metropolis will cost over N165 million, while the second motor park at Farfaru area of Wamakko local government will gulp 172,385,763,83 million naira.

“The two trailer parks which were approved by the council are expected to cost the state over N495 million,” Bello Danchadi stated.

The council also approved the purchase of six additional vehicles into the convoy of the state governor and his deputy.