Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, is set to return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) about one year after angrily leaving the party for Accord Party, following his inability to secure its governorship ticket for the 2023 general election in Oyo State.

To the surprise of APC members in the state, President Bola Tinubu nominated Adelabu to his cabinet in August despite quitting the party before the elections.

In a letter dated December 6, 2023 and addressed to the Oyo State chairman of APC, titled, “Ceremony To Announce My Return To APC”, by the Minister, a copy of which was obtained by LEADERSHIP, he notified the State Executives and leaders of APC in Oyo State of his intention to officially return to “our Great Party at a ceremony to be held at the Party Office in Oke-Ado on 15 December, 2023.

“I want this ceremony to be anchored by the State Executives with all Local Government Party Chairmen and Leaders in attendance.

“You will recall that I left the party alongside my faithful and loyal followers at the peak of the crisis rocking the party emanating from the manner the state Congress and consequently the Primary Elections were administered. However, having consulted with our National Leaders and National Executives, I have decided to return to the Party. My first demonstration of this was a courtesy visit to the Party National Chairman where we agreed on the imperatives of my return to the party.

“As a serving Minister of Power of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under President Tinubu led Administration, I look forward to a robust working relationship with the State Executive, Party Leaders and entire party members towards achieving the renewed hope Agenda of Mr. President and the party at large, and in particular, in installing an APC-led Government at the State level in 2027 for an unprecedented development of Oyo State.”