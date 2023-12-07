President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of four (4) new members of the National Council on Privatization (NCP), representing the private sector in the Council.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday, the new NCP members are; Oluwole Osin — South-West; Mohammed Mustapha Bintube — North-East; Olayiwola Yahaya — North-Central, and Akwa Effion Okon — South-South.

The President charged the new members of the Council to bring the best of their private sector experience to bear in ensuring that Nigerians receive the greatest value and impact from investments that were made on their behalf.