Minister of housing and urban development, Arc Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, has told the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) that the ministry and its agencies were committed to upholding the values of transparency and accountability in financial governance in line with the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

A press statement signed by the special assistant to the minister, Mr Mark Shieshe, stated that Dangiwa reemphasised that commitment when he received the chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Bar Victor Muruako, and his team on a visit to the headquarters of the ministry in Abuja.

The minister noted that the responsible management of finances within the ministry was not an option but a fundamental obligation to Nigerians.

“Every decision that we make, every resource that we allocate, carries the weight of public trust and expectation. Therefore, instilling fiscal responsibility is indeed an ethical imperative and a commitment to transparent and accountable governance.

“For me, fiscal responsibility is not just merely a concept; it is a cornerstone that should shape our decisions, policies, and strategies, ensuring the judicious management of the Ministry’s resources so that we can give Nigerians value for money as we conceive, develop, and implement our affordable housing and urban development plans”, he stated.

While commending the visitors’ dedication to providing an institutional framework for ensuring efficient resource allocation, and effective debt management in the country, the minister added that he was eager to explore synergies between her entities and identify areas where combined expertise and mandates can create meaningful impact.

Earlier in his remarks, the chairman of FRC, Bar Victor Muruako, gave a run-down of the achievements of the commission since its establishment in 2007 which has led to significant improvements in revenue collection and commended the minister for his previous achievements at FMBN as well as his concern for decent housing for Nigerians.