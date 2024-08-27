The pro-chancellor and chairman council of the University of Ilorin, Abiodun Aluko, ministers, and prominent Nigerians are to be awarded the Legendary Public Service Award of Excellence by the Chartered Institute of Management and Leadership.

Aluko, a former deputy governor of Ekiti State, minister for Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, minister of Power, Chief Abdul Waheed Adebayo Adelabu, the commissioner for Economic Development and Planning in Kwara State, Hon. Lafia Aliyu Kara Sabi, are to get the awards fixed for August 29 in Abuja.

In a statement in Akure, the Ondo State capital, speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon Salihu Yakubu Danladi, Alh. Kabir Adamu, Engr. Obadiah Simon Nkon, Dr. Yakubu Mohammed Baba, Rt. Rev’d Dr. Duke T. Akamisoko, Princess Tawio William, Prof. Hauwa Biu, Imonikhe Oluwakemi, Dr. Olalekan Olatise, and Chief Julius Adegoke Ajayi would get the awards and be inducted into the Chartered Institute of Management, Leadership.

These awards and induction, the chairman of the Organising Committee of the event, Prof Danfulani Ahmed said would

focus on the theme “Leadership, Strategic Management, and Policy Solutions: Advancing Environmental Sustainability in Nigeria.”

Ahmed, former Director General NIPSS said the event would feature a lineup of distinguished speakers, special guests, and honorees who would address key issues in leadership, management, and sustainability.

He said the event would be a significant moment of recognition for individuals and institutions that have made outstanding contributions in their respective fields.