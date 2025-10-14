Advertisement

In another remarkable achievement, Miryam Dekor, Nigeria’s #1 Fractional Chief Marketing Officer (fCMO), has been officially recognised as a Member of the Global Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council, the world’s most influential network of senior marketing executives driving thought leadership, innovation, and strategic excellence across industries.

The CMO Council, headquartered in California with members across more than 110 countries, connects senior marketing leaders from global and emerging markets to advance the practice of strategic marketing leadership and business growth.



As a new CMO Council Member, Dekor joins a distinguished community of over 16,000 top marketers who are shaping the future of marketing through collaboration, research, and impact-driven initiatives.

Speaking on the recognition, Dekor shared:

“Becoming a member of the CMO Council represents a new chapter in my journey to expand the reach and credibility of the fractional CMO model across Nigeria and Africa. It’s an honour to stand among global peers who are redefining how marketing leadership drives transformation and growth.”

This recognition further cements Miryam Dekor’s leadership as a transformative voice in marketing strategy, brand architecture, and business advisory across Nigeria and Africa.

It underscored her commitment to building systems that empower brands, elevate marketing standards, and cultivate a new generation of marketing leaders across the continent.