The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN,

has said that even the strongest electoral systems can be undermined by misinformation, misinterpretation, or deliberate distortion.

Amupitan stated this at the unveiling of a book titled ‘The INEC Press Corps: Chronicles of Nigeria’s Election Journalists’, authored by INEC Press Corps chairman and TV journalist, Segun Ojumu, in Abuja on Friday.

He said the book reminded everyone that democracy stands or falls on public trust and urged journalists to always provide the on-ground verification which sustains confidence in the ballot.

“The stories you tell, the accuracy you uphold, and the fairness you demonstrate play a critical role in ultimately legitimising election results. At a time when false narratives can spread faster than the truth, your meticulous and professional documentation is needed more than ever before.

“As we navigate this period of intense electoral activity (from the FCT Area Council polls in February 2026 to the upcoming governorship contests in Ekiti and Osun), INEC remains committed to openness and accountability. We have intensified our engagement with stakeholders, strengthened our use of technology like BVAS and IReV, and deepened our collaboration with security agencies, civil society, and the media.

“Elections do not succeed on technology alone; they succeed when the public believes in the information they receive. The work documented in this book celebrates your decisive role in helping to shape the national understanding of the electoral process.

“To facilitate swift and accurate reporting, let me be clear: our official website and all digital channels are veritable and authoritative points of contact for the media. This is in conjunction with the support you receive from designated officials authorised to interface with you. The era of relying on rumour and unverified sources must end. If in doubt about any figure, process, or policy, we urge you to verify from us directly.

“This book stands as a testament to your crucial service to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is, in essence, a roadmap for building a more accountable electoral future for Nigeria. We seek your sustained, collaborative partnership to help the Commission deliver verified, accurate information to the Nigerian people, and to firmly combat the menace of vote-buying and all forms of election rigging.

“The media must play its role against deliberate falsehoods that suppress voter turnout, incite violence, or undermine the integrity of our results. Together, we can ensure that our elections are remembered not for discord, but for their spirit of unity, transparency, and the pursuit of common goals. Election remains the lifeblood of our democracy,” Amupitan added.

In his remarks, the authour Ojumu said the book was a personal journey inspired by 11 years of reporting on the electoral commission and a decade of covering election cycles.

“When you flip these pages, you are reading a history of courage,” Ojumu said, citing the documented ordeal of colleague, Chux Ukwuatu, as one example of the high personal risks journalists face while defending the public’s right to accurate information.