Nigeria Police Force (NPF) will arraign Safiyanu Amira in court today for allegedly providing wrong information and misleading the public.

Force spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said Amira will be arraigned in Magistrate Court Wuse on charges of false information to mislead public servants.

Last week, the police debunked the viral news of the alleged kidnapping of Amira and 17 others who were reportedly abducted at gunpoint by armed men in police uniform on Tuesday, 14th June 2022, at about 1:00 pm.

The FCT police command also stated that Amira is currently safe in police custody and didn’t comment more on the 17 others allegedly kidnapped.

According to the deputy police PRO FCT, ASP Oduniyi Omotayo, “while Amira is currently in the hospital receiving medical attention as demanded by global best practices, the investigation continues and findings will be communicated subsequently.

“The commissioner of police FCT command, CP Babaji Sunday while commending the gallantry of the tactical and investigative apparatus detailed on the case, appreciated the members of the public for their calm maintained and the various degrees of useful information given to the police.

“He enjoined the good people of the FCT not to relent in partnering with the police, especially towards the rendition of information, to remain vigilant, and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352,” he said.