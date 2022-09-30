The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said its staff, who was reported missing, Mr Duruocha Osita Joel, a principal executive officer II on Grade Level 10 in Anambra State, has been found dead along Isu-Aniocha-Urum Road in Awka North local government area of the State, where unknown persons dumped his body.

INEC national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in a statement on Friday, said the Police and other security agencies have commenced an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to Duruocha’s disappearance and eventual death.

Recall that on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, the Commission’s Administrative Secretary in Anambra State, Mr Okwuonu Jude, reported the disappearance of Duruocha.

He explained that on Thursday, September 29, the administrative secretary further informed the Commission that Mr Duruocha’s dead body was found along Isu-Aniocha-Urum road in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State, where unknown persons dumped him.

Okoye added that other staff members of the Commission, Duruocha’s brother and the Police have evacuated the body and deposited same in the morgue.