The Department of State Services (DSS) has said the president of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo, who was reported to have been arrested over the creation of a vigilante group, Nomad’s Vigilante Group, is not with them.

Reacting to inquiries on Bodejo’s alleged arrest by the agency, its spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, simply said, “Bello Bodejo is not with the DSS.”

Bodejo was allegedly arrested yesterday at the Miyetti Allah’s head office, Tundun Maliya Cattle Market, Kilometre 22, Abuja-Keffi Expressway, Tundun-Wada, Karu local government area of Nasarawa State.

Witnesses, who commented on social media, said men believed to be DSS operatives and others suspected to be soldiers, stormed the Miyetti Allah’s head office close to Goshen Church, at about 3:40 pm yesterday and drove off after arresting Bodejo at the gate.

Bodejo was allegedly arrested over fears that the creation of the Nomad’s Vigilante Group could cause violence across the country in the future.

It is alleged that the group was not registered with the security agencies as required before setting up a security outfit.

At the launch of the vigilante group, Bodejo had emphasised that the volunteer vigilantes would strictly adhere to the country’s existing laws during their operations.

Bodejo, who spoke at the event in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, urged the volunteer vigilantes to work in collaboration with the police, Army, and other security agencies to ensure a more comprehensive approach to security across the 13 local councils of Nasarawa.