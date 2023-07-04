Mmesoma: Meet Highest JAMB Scorers In The Last 10 Years

With the raging controversy occassioned by the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result manipulation saga involving the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and a 19-year-old candidate, Mmesoma Joy Ejikeme, who claimed to be the highest scorer for 2023, the Economic Confidential Magazine has dug up the names of top scorers in the placement examination in the last 10 years.

LEADERSHIP reports that JAMB had on Sunday accused Mmesoma of falsifying her 2023 UTME result to gain undue favour from the public.

Incidentally, while Mmesoma, who allegedly parades herself as the top scorer, resides in Anambra State, the real 2023 top JAMB scorer according to the Board, Umeh Nkechinyere, with an aggregate score of 360, hails from the same State.

Meanwhile, in its assessment of JAMB results between 2013 and 2022, the Economic Confidential Magazine has listed 56 UTME candidates in the last 10 years who scored an average of 290 and above.

In choosing an average of five best candidates in a year, the economic intelligence magazine explained that some of the candidates scored the same marks and they were, therefore, tied on the same position between first to fifth positions.