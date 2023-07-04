Police Arrest 3 Suspected Kidnappers Of Ondo Imam 

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested the kidnappers of Islamic cleric, Alli Ibrahim Bodunde, who was kidnapped in the Uso community in Owo Local Government Area of the state a few weeks ago.

The 67-year-old Chief Imam of the Uso community was abducted by the suspects at his farm located at Asolo camp. He was released after N2m was paid by the community.

Parading the suspects at the police headquarters Igbatoro Road in Akure, the state capital, the Police Spokesperson

Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said the suspects are Muinah Mohammed (19), Aisha Bello (20) and Isah Bello (40).

Odunlami-Omisanya said; “on the 18th of June, 2023, one Mrs Bodunde around 6pm went to the Uso division to complain that her husband, Alli Ibrahim Bodunde went to the farm and he was supposed to come back around 2pm but unfortunately he is yet to be back.

“When the family members did not see him, they sent two persons to the farm to look for him.