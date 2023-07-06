Mmesoma: We Must Believe In Integrity Of Institutions – Abari

The Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr Garba Abari, has urged Nigerians to believe in the integrity of national institutions.

Abari made the call while speaking to journalists on the recent UTME result manipulation saga at the closing ceremony of the national fact-checking course held at the NOA headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

He said: “Mmesoma is not the only one who faked her result but the rest did not go public even though JAMB is aware of such people and they have their own internal mechanisms of handling such issues.

“Clearly there are certain things that we need to do with our national institutions. We must believe in the integrity of our national institutions and where there are in-house rules/regulations, we must as a country not begin to play to sentiments that still cloud the investigations.

“Let us allow all the investigation processes to come to final conclusion before certain instances are taken but unfortunately when you see what is on social media, the divisive, abusive, destructive messages that have characterized the need for this very simple issue.

This is all part of what has become our take on the role of social media in misinformation, disinformation and of course in the dissemination of false content with all the culminating consequences on our national integrity, values, cohesion and unity.”