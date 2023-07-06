Fact-checking: NOA Trains 1,117 To Combat Fake News

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in partnership with Tomruk iHub Multiverse, DAFUDA, Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) and Centre for Journalism Innovation & Development (CJID), has rounded up the 9th series of its National Fact-Checking Course in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

Speaking to at the closing ceremony, the Director-General of NOA, Dr Garba Abari, underscored the essence of the course, saying: “when you see what is on social media, the divisive, abusive, destructive messages have characterized the need for this.

“This is all part of what has become our take on the role of social media in misinformation, disinformation and of course, in the dissemination of false content, with all the culminating consequences on our national integrity, national values, national cohesion and unity.”

The NOA boss revealed that after the conclusion of the 2023 general election, a heated struggle emerged to divide public sentiments, fostering animosity through the dissemination of fabricated news, false information, and misleading content.