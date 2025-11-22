Angry youths lynched two suspects linked to the snatching of motorcycles at gunpoint during police raid of syndicate’s hideout along George Akume Way in Makurdi, the Benue State capital yesterday.

Police spokesman Udeme Edet who disclosed this in a statement explained that on Thursday the command received a distress call regarding a reported stolen Bajaj motorcycle which was traced to a compound along George Akume Way.

According to her, police patrol teams deployed for investigation arrived at the scene and discovered a large gathering of youths in the compound and upon entry into the premises, 11 suspected stolen motorcycles, 47 motorcycle seats, fuel tanks, criminal charms, three mattresses, one single-barrel firearm and other items were recovered.

She said two suspects who escaped during the raid were pursued and captured by members of the public and lynched before the arrival of the police.

They were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, where they were confirmed dead by the doctor. Their remains were deposited at the hospital mortuary and the State CID has taken over the investigation.