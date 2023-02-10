Benue State Police Command has confirmed the stabbing to death of a yet-to-be identified young man at North Bank area of Makurdi, the Benue State capital by a mob.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered from one of the eyewitnesses that the young man who was stabbed to death raped a girl and was pursued and over powered by the area boys who eventually stabbed him to death and flee.

According to him, “The incident caused pandemonium as residents flee their houses for safety with shop owners locking their shops for fear of being looted by hoodlums who may take advantage of the situation.”

But when contacted, the police public relations officer (PPRO) Catherine Anene who confirmed the incident explained that according to an eyewitness, a guy was chasing a girl and was accosted by some persons who asked him why he was pursuing the girl and in the process a fight ensued where he was eventually stabbed.

She said although he was rushed to the hospital immediately, he was confirmed dead by the doctor, however during the burial, miscreants wanted to cause trouble which created tension in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, with the help of security personnel deployed in the area by the Benue State Police Command to maintain peace and stop the escalation of the crisis, normalcy has returned to the area.