Starting from 2024 mobilisation exercise, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said all the eligible Prospective Corps Members (PCMS) are expected to register for mobilisation with their National Identification Numbers (NIN).

This was part of the deliberations during the meeting of NYSC Management led by the Director General, Brigadier General YD Ahmed, with the Management of National Identification Management Commission (NIMC), led by its Director General, Engr Abisoye Coker-Odusote, in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to a press statement by the director, Press and Public Relations, NYSC, Eddy Megwa, Brig-Gen. Ahmed said the collaboration with NIMC on mobilisation of Corps members would strengthen the online registration process for the Scheme.

He added that the NYSC integrated system that was introduced in 2014 has tremendously assisted the Scheme in its mobilisation process, even as he added that there was the need for improvement.

In her remarks during the visit, the Director General of NIMC, Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote promised the readiness of the commission for the collaboration between both agencies.

She lauded the NYSC mobilisation protocols and the Scheme’s efforts towards moulding Corps Members for leadership responsibilities for over 50 years of its operations.

The NIMC boss said the synergy will simplify the entire mobilisation process and also address multiple issues.

She added that the commission has partnered many several government agencies while promising to present the best services to the nation.