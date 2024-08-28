The All Progressives Congress (APC) suffered a setback in Anambra State as former managing director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) Chief George Moghalu has dumped the party.

Moghalu, a former APC national auditor disclosed his leaving the party in a resignation letter dated August 26, 2024 which was addressed to the Uruagu ward 1 chairman of the APC in Nnewi, Nnewi- North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to the resignation letter, a copy of which was obtained by LEADERSHIP, Moghalu said “I bring to you the good wishes of my dear family and to formally notify you of my decision to resign my Membership of the All Progressives Congress, APC with effect from today 26th day of August, 2024.

“Please Kindly accept this as a personal decision. It is my utmost desire and expectation that all of us will continue to maintain the cordial relationship that we have built together over the years.

“I wish you and all the Members of the Party the very best. Please accept as always the assurance of my best regard,” the letter concluded.

Moghalu, reputed as a consistent APC loyalist, was one of the founding fathers of the party. He was the coordinating secretary that gave birth to the APC during the merger. He ran for the governorship ticket on the party’s platform in 2017 and 2021.

His last outing with the APC was the State Youth Wing Conference in Awka where he donated handsomely to the Youth Wing.

When contacted, Moghalu said his next political move will be made public in due course.