Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has accused the federal government of failing to faithfully implement the national budget of 2025 despite repeated promises of fiscal discipline.

At the opening of the State Executive Council yesterday in Bauchi, Governor Mohammed said his administration remains committed to full and transparent execution of the state’s financial plan, unlike the federal government.

“We are not borrowing money to divert,” he declared. “We are borrowing to work, to develop human capital, and to settle the pension and gratuity backlog. That is our priority.”

The governor said the estimates for the 2026 Bauchi State Budget, tagged “the Budget of Consolidation,” is pegged at about N900bn.

He emphasised that Bauchi’s spending plan aims for 100 percent implementation, insisting that every kobo borrowed or generated will directly serve the people.

Governor Mohammed said his administration’s budget philosophy is rooted in accountability and service delivery, adding that the focus for 2025 includes expanding infrastructure, improving social services, and strengthening human capital development.

He also vowed to continue reforms that ensure retirees receive their entitlements promptly, stressing that pension and gratuity payments remain integral to the state’s development agenda.