The mobile banking app recently launched by MoneyMaster Payment Service Bank Limited (MMPSB), Nigeria’s leading payment service bank, has been enriching the banking experience of the bank’s customers.

The app, which was unveiled by MMPSB for the convenience of its existing and new customers provides a seamless banking experience to its customers thereby reaffirming the bank’s commitment to deliver faster and secure banking services to its growing customer base.

Apart from allowing customers to perform many services without stress from their comfort zone, the mobile banking app has a robust suite of functionalities. Customers using Android phones can download the mobile banking app from the Google Play Store, while iPhone users can also download from the Apple App Store.

The mobile banking app enables MMPSB customers to manage multiple accounts. Wallets, savings, and current accounts can all be managed from the mobile banking app. Customers can also upgrade the KYC (Know Your Customer) requirements for higher transaction limits and open additional accounts via the app. It is an invaluable tool for all existing and potential mobile wallet, savings, and current account holders of MoneyMaster PSB.

The mobile banking app is also fast and secure for all intra-bank and interbank transactions and allows customers to set transaction limits, manage beneficiaries, view transaction history, and download and share transaction receipts, among other exciting features. They can also request their account statement and receive it via e-mail.

It also features both biometric and password authorization to login and authorise transactions and allows customers to also buy airtime recharge and data bundles from all networks directly for themselves and others via the app. In addition, customers can pay for their DSTV and GOTV subscriptions, buy electricity units from all major DisCos and pay utility bills from the app.

Customers of the bank have also attested to the robust nature of the app. Some of them who commented on the effectiveness of the app include Uche Nwoye who said, “It has not been long that I downloaded the app, but from all indications, the features and design are easy to navigate.” Also Henry Omosimua describes it as a “nicely built app. The UI is good and smooth. Kudos to Moneymaster PSB. It would be nice to add app notification for incoming and outgoing transactions”, he noted.

For Agunbiade Abiola, “this app is the definition of evolution”, while Michael Sanamo said the app is “fast in carrying out transactions”.