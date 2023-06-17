Morocco Hosts Prof. Soyinka At 28th Book Fair

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, was the special guest of the Moroccan government at the 28th edition of the country’s week-long book festival that drew literary celebrities from both within and outside the North African country.

Penultimate Friday, June 9, 2023, Professor Soyinka, after a press conference with the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, was on stage at Ribat Al Fath for a conversation with Ali Benmakhlouf.

On Saturday, June 10, the Nobel Laureate visited Al Qaraouiyine, a UNESCO world heritage site, one of the world’s oldest universities in the city of Fez, with all its medieval architecture, its medina and its treasure of sights and sounds.

Soyinka left Rabat on June 11 to be in Lagos, Nigeria for the 12 June Democracy Day celebration.